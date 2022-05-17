Vaccine against Covid in Italy. The booster doses, third and fourth doses, do not take off for the most fragile and the Government puts pressure on the Regions for an intervention. “There is insufficient adherence to the vaccination schedule” in the specific categories of citizens who have particular fragility “which he outlines the real risk of leaving the most vulnerable subjects exposed to the development of serious disease. This eventuality, in addition to compromising the health of individuals, systematically puts hospital structures at risk, currently involved in recovering the treatment of deferred pathologies due to pandemics “. This is what is reported in a letter to the Regions signed by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health , Giovanni Leonardi, and by General Tommaso Petroni, head of the Unit for completing the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic.

“In this context, having ascertained the ability of vaccine boosters to significantly increase immune protection – continues the letter – the Regions and autonomous provinces are urged to: immediately strengthen public information campaigns on the usefulness of additional doses, broken down by population groups at risk; directly and without delay involve general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice in the vaccination campaign; immediately strengthen the system of the ‘active call’ of individual citizens interested in the administration“.