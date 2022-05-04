For the anti-Covid vaccine “I believe the goal is to reach an annual booster” and “we are confident of having an updated vaccine next autumn against the variants that also contain the anti-flu “. This was stated by Andrea Costa, Undersecretary of Health, on the sidelines of the Digital Health Forum, an event promoted in Rome by Farmindustria.” I would not speak more of the fourth, fifth or sixth dose – corrects the undersecretary -. I give the example of those who have received the flu vaccine for more than twenty years, have not reached the twentieth dose but have so far made the twentieth booster “.

“A recovery of Covid after the summer? Difficult to make such long-term predictions – says Costa – unfortunately the virus has accustomed us to continuous changes of scenarios and sometimes even sudden ones. I believe that we must continue with responsibility and continue to convey a message important: all citizens for whom the fourth dose is scheduled, elderly and frail, must proceed with the fourth dose because it means giving them extra protection. But even to those approximately 3 million Italians who are waiting for the booster dose we must say that, despite a slowdown in measures, it is important to complete the vaccination cycle because in the face of a possible resurgence, we would be better protected “.

As for the loosening on the obligation of masks, “we are facing one new phase which is possible thanks to a responsible majority of citizens who joined the vaccination campaign. Obviously – the undersecretary clarifies – there is still a need for prudence and a sense of responsibility that citizens have amply demonstrated in these two years and I believe that, as far as indoor masks are concerned, passing from an obligation to a recommendation means giving confidence to Italians “.

“We are aware – continues Costa – and we also see it with regard to the mask outdoors, although there is no longer the obligation to wear it for a few months, we see citizens who continue to wear the mask in crowded situations. Today after two years of the pandemic there is a different awareness by the citizens and I believe it is right to rely on them “. We are still in a “transition phase very close to normal. Obviously the goal is not to reach zero contagion, because it is an unattainable goal, the goal, if anything, is to get to coexistence with the virus, a coexistence that allows activities to return to normal and above all allows our hospitals to no longer be under pressure, in the awareness that even the ordinary activity of hospitals saves lives “, he concludes.