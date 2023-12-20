Of Antonella Viola

Vaccines are safe and there is no problem in having a booster dose despite having a good antibody titre. Furthermore, we have no tools to establish what the protective threshold is against the disease

I have received four doses of the Covid vaccine and I also had the disease a year and a half ago, in a mild form. A few days ago I asked to receive the autumn dose. Surprise: in a couple of pharmacies they advised me against it. Same doubts as the family doctor. Ditto the cardiologist, who suggested the antibody count. The count is very high, resulting in determined advice against vaccination. This experience won't just happen to me. Is it true that those who have a good dose of antibodies in their blood shouldn't get vaccinated?

He replies Antonella Violafull professor of General Pathology, Department of Biomedical Sciences, University of Padua

The reader lifts a crucial issue that is throwing the vaccination campaign for the annual booster against Covid into crisis

: some health workers are not sufficiently trained in immunology and therefore provide confusing or completely incorrect answers to citizens. With the consequence of discouraging even the most diligent and responsible. The first serious mistake that is made is to continue counting the doses: What sense does it make today to talk about a fifth dose? Have we ever counted the annual doses of the flu vaccine? I do not think so. And therefore, just as there is no eighteenth or twenty-first dose of the flu vaccine, in the same way there is no fifth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine but, for both viruses, autumn/winter 2023 boosters are available – and recommended. See also Covid today Italy, 9,503 infections and 92 deaths: December 6 bulletin

Protective threshold Having said this, I go into the specific question raised by the reader and ask her (in reality the question should be asked to whoever suggested measuring the antibodies): Do you do the antibody test before the flu booster? Or before that for tetanus? It is not done, not expected and this for two excellent reasons. The first and most important is that the vaccines we are talking about – including the one for Covid – are safe and therefore there is no problem in giving a booster dose despite having a good antibody titre. The second is that we have no tools to establish what the protective threshold is or, in other words, once the test has been done and the antibodies have been measured, Who takes the responsibility of saying that with that given antibody titer a person is safe and cannot get sick? Nobody. The quantification of antibodies in order to decide whether to carry out the annual anti-Covid booster therefore makes no sense. See also Sleeping poorly increases the risk of atrial fibrillation (which causes shortness of breath, palpitations and dizziness)

Single administration I don't know the age and state of health of the reader – but in her message she doesn't refer to a particular situation for which the recall should be avoided or postponed – but in general terms I would like to reiterate the great importance of the reminders against Covid and flu, especially for the categories of fragile citizens identified by the Ministry of Health. In this sea of ​​misinformation, the good news is that pharmaceutical companies are working towards next year the booster for the two viruses can occur through a single administration and, in this way, we hope to overcome the skepticism and difficulties that the reader encountered in her right attempt to get vaccinated.

