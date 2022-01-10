The findings, reports the Jerusalem Post, come from a study funded by the US National Institutes of Health

A new study has found that the Covid vaccine would affect the human menstrual cycle, increasing its duration by almost a day. The findings, reports the Jerusalem Post, come from a study funded by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Although extensive research has been conducted on the effects of the vaccine on fertility, its effects on the menstrual cycle have been much less studied, despite extensive reports of people having unusual menstrual cycles after vaccination. Despite this, other studies concluded that no changes indicated were dangerous.