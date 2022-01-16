The anti-covid vaccine “averted a catastrophe with millions of deaths. Refusing the vaccine is irrational.” These are the words of Professor Roberto Burioni, guest of Che tempo che fa, on the picture of the covid epidemic in Italy today. Infections have increased in recent weeks, driven by the Omicron variant, which appears to be more transmissible than the Delta variant. “The virus has mutated in such a way as to understand how to deceive the vaccine, but it seems to have had to pay a price: to be a little better. In vaccinated with 3 doses it certainly gives a syndrome that in most cases is extremely mild”, says Burioni.

“The reason why we have not witnessed an unprecedented catastrophe with millions of deaths is only because the vast majority of people have been vaccinated. Otherwise it would have been an unimaginable tragedy,” says Burioni, highlighting the importance of vaccination.

The hypothesis of an ad hoc vaccine to counter the Omicron variant is looming. “If we imagine a scenario where you have to get vaccinated every year like for the flu, it makes sense to optimize the vaccine. But it must be said that this vaccine, which is there now, is working fantastically: protection against serious illness. , after 3 doses, it is very high “, says Burioni. Italian hospitals are under pressure. In intensive care, two thirds of hospitalizations are related to unvaccinated patients. “There are people who refuse the vaccine, it is an ideological and irrational choice. There is no rational reason that could lead a person to refuse the vaccine. There are immense rational reasons for doing so,” says Burioni.