Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson’s most effective Moderna vaccine against covid hospitalizations. This is the ‘ranking’ determined by the study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between March and August in the United States. The Moderna vaccine guaranteed 93% protection against hospitalization for covid, compared to 88% attributed to Pfizer and 71% that characterizes Johnson & Johnson.

The study involved 3,600 non-immunosuppressed adults. Beyond the different data, “all vaccines approved by the FDA or authorized guarantee substantial protection against hospitalization for covid-19”. The main difference between the two mRna vaccines is the decline in protection of the Pfizer full vaccination after approximately 4 months. This aspect could be influenced by several factors, including the period between the two administrations: 3 weeks for the Pfizer vaccine, 4 for the Moderna vaccine. The researchers acknowledge that “possible differences between vaccine-receiving groups”, elements that “were not considered in the analysis”, could also play a role.

The study takes into account the evolution of the situation over an extended period. The efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine is 91% in the period between the 14th and 120th day following the second dose, but drops to 77% more than 4 months after the completion of the vaccination course.