“The so-called ‘nocebo’ is a phenomenon that obviously we too are observing and have observed”. So at Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, comments on the American study that found that those who received only placebo in the anti-Covid vaccine tests reported side effects, renamed as ‘nocebo’ effect. “If the placebo causes similar side effects to the vaccine it is evidently not the vaccine but everything that exists today around the world of vaccination with anxiety and stress also the result of bad publicity for vaccines – underlines the expert – For example, all this discussing the side effects of Covid vaccines hasn’t helped. ” “Suffice it to say that in the past people have had many vaccines but no one has ever dreamed of questioning their effectiveness or saying that they had who knows what harmful consequences”, adds the Genoese infectious disease specialist.

Speaking of the epidemiological situation, Bassetti points out that in Italy “we have already reached the peak, the proof is the” covid “hospitalizations in intensive care which have been stable for a week”. “In the United Kingdom they see a strong light at the end of the tunnel and not a crack. The data of hospitalizations and intubated patients” for Covid “have been minus for several days. Then there is a drop in infections, a reduction in circulation of the virus and also of the severity of the disease that we expected with Omicron, and we will see it very soon also in Italy “, underlines Bassetti. . We have already reached the peak, the proof is the intensive care admissions which have been stable for a week, “he says.

Going back to the daily bulletin of infections and deaths, he states: “Yesterday at the European level we counted the record of deaths, 434, and then we discover that there are 70 deaths registered in Sicily that referred to the previous days. I wonder what sense is there. he may still have to give these numbers with the bulletin that have the sole purpose of creating alarmism and anxiety. In addition there is damage to the image of the country abroad, it seems that we have hospitals that are blown up. perplexed but no one listens to me, the road is that of bureaucrats against doctors. And then it is clear that a good part of the hospitalizations and deaths do not concern patients with Covid pneumonia but positive asymptomatic patients who have other problems “.