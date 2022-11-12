L’efficacy of the fourth dose is “equal to 92% in subjects over 80 vaccinated with a second booster dose within 120 days and equal to 83% in those who have taken the fourth dose for over 120 days “. extended report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), ‘Covid-19: Surveillance, Infection Impact and Vaccine Effectiveness’, published online. The efficacy of immunization is established in the percentage reduction of the risk in vaccinated versus unvaccinated. “The population over 80 with the second booster dose within and beyond 120 days stood at 15.8% and 20.4%, respectively,” highlights the report.

“The evaluation of the effectiveness of the second booster dose – specifies the ISS – is reported only for the 60-79 and over 80 classes, because vaccination coverage is particularly low in the other age groups”.

Furthermore, for the non-vaccinated over 80 population, the mortality rate it is six times higher than those vaccinated with a booster dose and respectively 10 times and 5 times higher than those immunized with the fourth dose for less than 120 days and over 120 days “, is also underlined in the extended ISS report.

Hospitalization (23 September-23 October) is approximately four times higher than in the additional dose / booster vaccine, and approximately six and four times higher than in the second dose booster vaccine for less than 120 days and over. 120 days “. The hospitalization in intensive care ((23 September-23 October) always of the over 80 not vaccinated, is instead” 7 times higher than those vaccinated with fourth dose for less than 120 days and 4 times that of vaccinated with fourth dose for more than 120 days “, concludes the ISS.

L’efficacy of the fourth dose is “equal to 80% in the age group 60-79 years.” vaccinated with a second booster dose within 120 days “, again underlines the ISS

“As of November 9, 2022, only 0.1% and 0.9% of the population, respectively, completed the primary course and received the additional dose / booster for less than 120 days – recalls the ISS – 13.8% of the population aged 60-79 years received the second booster dose for less than 120 days while only 2.2% received it for more than 120 days “.

Cases of school age and health workers are on the rise

“The percentage of cases among healthcare professionals (2.6%) increased compared to the previous week”, is also highlighted in the report.

