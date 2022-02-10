Will there be a fourth dose after the booster dose of Covid vaccine? “It will not be a fourth dose, but an annual reminder that we hope” and “we will perhaps have to fraternize with that too”. This was stated by the director general of the Italian drug agency (Aifa), Nicola Magrini, guest of ‘Elisir’ on Rai Tre, responding to a question on the duration of vaccine immunity, on which “the data is very much in favor, comforting, “he added.

Read also

“The effectiveness of these vaccines – underlined the DG – went even better than expected”, as “they were discovered so quickly. The data of the studies on the basis of which they were registered was 95% efficacy and which was confirmed in many countries in the first quarter of real use. ” “Then there was a slow gradual loss of efficacy in the second quarter – Magrini continues – which led us to the idea of ​​the booster dose that we have now largely done, even for a variant that has partially reduced it”. “So on a global level – he pointed out – the scientific community has unanimously seen the extraordinary benefit of these vaccines”.