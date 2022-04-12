“We prefer to call it the second booster dose and not the fourth dose” of the anti-Covid vaccine. “We will have the fall reminder as an annual reminder.” This was stated by the Director General of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), Nicola Magrini, during the press conference on the continuation of the vaccination campaign and administration of the second booster dose.

Magrini explained that “the new recommendations” and “the possibility of using the” anti-Covid vaccine in “individuals or groups of the population at risk come into effect today. In particular, it is in force today, after its publication in the Official Journal yesterday. of the opinion of the CTS of the Italian drug agency Aifa, the recommendation to vaccinate the over 80s as a category at risk in general, despite the presence of Italian data of good vaccine resistance “.

“We have opened this vaccination campaign in this age group”, and therefore also for RSA guests, “because in the coming months there could also be a decline in this protection – explained Magrini – Starting from the fourth, fifth month there is a slight decrease even if the most recent Italian data not yet published show a stability in this age group and the non-recovery of Covid infections. In the 60-79 age group, the categories at risk were favored for comorbidities, or for concomitant pathologies: pathologies in the lungs, in the heart, diabetes and clearly oncology. While immunosuppressed in the strict sense and in particular haematological patients had already been the subject of a recommendation a few weeks ago for their faster coverage with a second booster dose “.