Between 27 December 2020, the start date of the anti-Covid vaccination campaign, and 26 September 2022, for the vaccines in use in Italy, almost 140 thousand (139,548) reports of suspected adverse reactions on a total of over 140 million doses administered (140,689,690), of which 81.5% referred to non-serious events, such as pain at the injection site, fever, asthenia / fatigue, muscle aches. The reporting rate is 99 adverse events per 100,000 doses. This is what emerges from the 13th Pharmacovigilance Report on Covid-19 vaccines, published by the national regulatory body.

The data collected and analyzed concern reports of suspected adverse reactions registered in the National Pharmacovigilance Network, and show that serious reports correspond to 18.5% of the total, with a rate of 18 serious events per 100 thousand doses administered, in line with the previous relationships. In the note issued by the AIFA, it is also recalled that the severity of the reports is defined on the basis of standardized criteria that do not always coincide with the real clinical severity of the event.

The most reported adverse events for all vaccines, regardless of severity, are fever, headache, muscle / joint pain, chills, gastrointestinal upset, vegetative reactions, fatigue, local reaction or pain at the injection site. “The data contained in this periodic report – comments Aifa – are consistent with those published to date and in line with the safety information already discussed at European level”.