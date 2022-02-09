Covid and vaccine, in a year 22 deaths were considered to be related to administration, equal to about 0.2 cases per million doses administered. This is what emerges from the ‘Annual report on the safety of Covid-19 vaccines’, presented today by the Italian drug agency Aifa. “Within 14 days of vaccination, for any dose – it is specified in the report – the deaths observed are always significantly lower than the expected deaths. Therefore, in the population of vaccinated subjects, there is no increase in the number of events compared to that that we would have expected in a similar but unvaccinated population. “

S.There were 118 thousand reports of adverse events in one year. “It was December 27, 2020 when Italy and Europe celebrated V-Day, the day that started the vaccination campaigns against Covid, after the first tragic months of the pandemic. A year has passed since then and today the framework on the safety of vaccines can be based on an increasing number of data and on an initial assessment: in our country in one year, almost 118,000 (117,920) reports of suspected adverse events following Covid vaccination were included in the national pharmacovigilance network (data as of December 26, 2021) out of a total of over 108 million doses (108,530,987), with a reporting rate of 109 reports for every 100,000 doses administered, regardless of the vaccine and dose. This is one of the data emerging from the ‘ Annual report on the safety of anti Covid-19 vaccines, presented today by the Italian drug agency Aifa. The reports mainly concern Pfizer / BioNTech’s mRna vaccine, Comirnaty * (68%), which was or the most used vaccine, and only to a lesser extent the Vaxzevria * vaccines by AstraZeneca (19.8%), Spikevax * by Moderna (10.8%) and that of J&J developed by Janssen (1.4%).

83.7% of the reports entered (i.e. 98,717) refer to non-serious events, with a reporting rate of 91 / 100,000 doses administered, and 16.2% (19,055) for serious adverse events, with a rate of 17.6 serious events per 100,000 doses administered, regardless of vaccine type, dose administered and the possible causal role of vaccination. For all vaccines, the most reported adverse events were fever, fatigue, headache, muscle / joint pain, injection site pain, chills and nausea. The reported events are mostly non-serious and already resolved at the time of reporting. At the time of drafting the report, the document states, the causal link according to the algorithm used was included in about 83% of the reports of serious adverse events and was related to vaccination in 35.9% of all serious reports evaluated (5,656 / 15,731), indeterminate in 37.7% and unrelated in 21.6% (3,393). 4.8% of the reports evaluated are unclassifiable.

In the report there is a passage also dedicated to deaths: as of December 26, 2021, AIFA informs, a total of 758 serious reports were entered in the National Pharmacovigilance Network which, at the time of reporting or as information acquired after the follow-up, report ‘death’ outcome (0.7 fatal events reported per 100,000 doses administered, comparable to what is reported in the previous Report), regardless of the type of vaccine, the dose number and the causal link. “This is a very heterogeneous set of reports that have been closely monitored over time,” explain the report’s authors.

46.4% (352) of cases concern women, 52.6% (399) men, while 0.9% do not report this data. The average age is 79 years and in 70% of cases the time between administration and death is between 0 and 14 days, not defined in 10% of cases and with an interval greater than 14 days in the remaining 20% ​​of cases. cases. In 456 cases death is reported after the first dose, in 267 after the second and in 35 after the third. 76.5% (580/758) of reports with a death outcome present an evaluation of the causal link with an algorithm, according to which 57.9% of cases (336/580) are unrelated, 30.2% (175) indeterminate and 8.1% (47/580) unclassifiable due to lack of sufficient information. The remaining 23.5% (178/758) are awaiting further information necessary for the assessment. Overall, out of the 580 evaluated, 22 cases were correlated (3.8%, approximately 0.2 cases per million doses administered).