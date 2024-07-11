“Data shows that anti-Covid vaccination coverage has decreased among health workers and people over 60, who are two of the most at-risk groups.” This is the alarm raised by the World Health Organization, which recommends that people belonging to the highest-risk groups receive immunization within 12 months of the last dose.

“Covid-19 is still causing an average of 1,700 deaths globally each week.” This was stated by the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in the press briefing from Geneva on global health emergencies.