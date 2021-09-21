Vaccine covid 5-11 years, the director of the Inmi Spallanzani of Rome, Francesco Vaia, holds back. “What you read in the press releases of the companies does not always correspond to severe studies shared by the scientific community – says Adnkronos salute – There are conflicting opinions on the anti-Covid vaccine for children. I would therefore avoid, in the absence of an authoritative opinion of the national and international regulatory agencies and of the CDC, to intervene immediately on such a sensitive segment of the population “.

The director then returns to some unresolved issues on which he spent himself, the school and transport. “It is like the masks that frankly are unbearable to be seen worn by children in schools – remember – Don’t tell me that they serve to protect them since there are no adequate ventilation systems. It would not be better to keep children at a distance in more appropriate classes, avoiding this. Torture? It is not just me who say this, but the school operators, the principals and their representatives.