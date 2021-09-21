If the green light for the anti-Covid vaccine arrives, let me make her 5-11 years old “I will do it to my children without any problem”. This was stated by the Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, guest of ‘L’aria che tira’ on La7, answering the question of how it will behave when the green light from the regulatory authorities arrives.

“It is clear that the provision on the vaccination obligation” for health workers “is pro-tempore and there will not be an obligation in the future forever, but today there is an emergency. Based on the epidemiological situation at the end of November- December, it is likely to be extended, “he said further.