With the anti-covid vaccination of the 5-11 age group “the goal of reaching 95% of the population would be much more achievable, thus configuring a future very similar to influenza for the virus”. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the Policlinico San Martino in Genoa, explains this to Adnkronos Health, commenting on the positive data presented yesterday by Pfizer and BioNTech on the anti-Covid vaccine for the 5-11 year old age group.

“Families must be told that this is a vaccine that, if compared with the other traditional vaccines that are given to children every year, has even better safety requirements – underlines the expert – If the EMA gives the green light we could be able to reduce much circulation of the virus since today we have no chance in the younger group “.

“If these children are already vaccinated for other infectious diseases, I do not see why they do not go through being immunized against Covid – adds Bassetti – Claiming the opposite is ridiculous and hides ideological positions that have nothing to do with science”.