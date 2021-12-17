Third dose hypothesis for the covid vaccine that Pfizer is testing for children in the 2-5 year age group and must evaluate an alternative strategy to achieve the goal. In the trial of the vaccine for younger children, as the New York Times points out, the two doses of 3 micrograms – one-tenth the dose given to adults – produced an immune response in the 6 months-2 years range, with results comparable to those obtained from the vaccine for 16-25 year olds. However, the same did not happen in the range of children aged between 2 and 5 years. Pfizer and BioNTech, therefore, think of ‘plan B’ and evaluate the experimentation of a third administration without variations with respect to the 3 micrograms expected.

“The goal is to understand the potential of third-dose protection,” said Jerica Pitts, a spokesperson for Pfizer, as reported by the NY Times. “Right now we are studying the 3 micrograms.” In a conference call with investors and analysts, it was Kathrin Jansen, number 1 in the vaccine research sector at Pfizer, who outlined the plans of the company, which aims to obtain authorization for a “3-dose course” in children.

If the strategy were to succeed, “we would have a consistent 3-dose approach for all age groups.” The theme of the third dose, in general, is extremely topical since the booster dose is considered essential to guarantee protection against the Omicron variant. In the current trial dedicated to the younger children’s range, the two doses are administered 2 months apart. Pfizer and BioNTech could evaluate the third dose – 10 micrograms – for children aged 5-12.