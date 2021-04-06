Around 15,000 people in the Balearics were vaccinated between Holy Thursday and Easter Sunday, and another 175,920 were immunized on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health.

24,000 Pfizer doses arrived in the Balearic Islands on Monday, another 25,000 AstraZeneca will be delivered on Tuesday and the Health Department says it expects to administer around 7,000 jabs a day from Wednesday.

The Pfizer vaccines will be used to finish immunizing those over 80 years old, 70% of whom have already had their first dose. The AstraZeneca vaccine will be given to people under 65 years old and those who were born in 1960 are currently being called.

Epidemiological Situation

Easter’s effect on the epidemiological situation in the Balearic Islands won’t be known until 10 days after the school holidays end on Sunday ..

The so-called British coronavirus variant accounts for 81.8% of all new cases detected in the Islands, according to the Ministry of Health, which reported 38 new coronavirus infections in the Balearic Islands on Sunday and 37 on Monday.

The Covid-19 death toll stands at 779 since March 25, 2020 and there were no new fatalities on Monday.

50 coronavirus patients have been admitted to hospital in the Balearics, including 3 at the weekend and 18 people are in Intensive Care.

The positivity rate of the 3,775 diagnostic tests performed in the last 24 hours fell below one for the first time in the third wave to 0.98%, compared to 1.26% on Saturday, 1.31% of the Wednesday, and 2.07% on Tuesday.

There was a slight increase in the cumulative incidence rate in the Balearic Islands to 58.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, but the cumulative incidence rate in 7 days dropped to 27.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.