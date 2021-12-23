The seventh Latin American country with the most deaths due to the pandemic

QUITO. In Ecuador, the seventh Latin American country with the most deaths due to the pandemic, vaccination against Covid-19 becomes mandatory. Ecuador is the first country in Latin America to adopt the decision with a generalized character. Immunization will not be mandatory for people who have some health contraindication, but they will have to present a certificate. About 77% of the 17.3 million people in the country have been vaccinated. More than 920,000 have received the booster.