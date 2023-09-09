Of Health editorial

Co-administration did not lead to a lower immune response or increased rate of adverse events compared to administration of the Covid vaccine alone

In view of the autumn/winter campaigns that many states could see simultaneous administration of flu and anti-Covid vaccines (as should happen in Italy), an Israeli research group monitored the results of double immunization tested on healthcare workers in Israel.

I study The results of the research, just published on Jamathey did not highlight lower immune responses against the two infections or adverse events more frequent than single administrations of vaccines.

Employees of a large medical center who had received the Influvac Tetra influenza vaccine and the bivalent vaccine (adapted to Pfizer’s Omicron BA.4/BA.5) in different ways were taken into consideration. Vaccination began in September 2022 and data was collected until January 2023. Participants were divided into groups depending on how many and which vaccinations they had received. The main results of the analysis of post-vaccine adverse events were symptoms, assessed via digital questionnaire. The immunogenicity analysis was done by measuring the level of post-vaccination anti-Covid antibodies. See also Lung cancer, pioneering surgery with aortic reconstruction in Rome

The results Coadministration did not lead to an inferior immune response or increased rate of adverse events compared to the administration of the Covid vaccine alone. Even if the results may not be automatically generalizable to other vaccines (such as those recently updated against Covid), the authors suggest co-administration as a feasible and harmless tactic to increase the diffusion of the vaccine and above all the protection of fragile people (HERE the news on the variants in circulation).

Vaccines arriving in October The vaccination campaign in Italy will coincide with that against seasonal flu. The updated vaccines against Covid, which should arrive in October, will be offered and strongly recommended to the elderly and vulnerable categories (HERE the news on the circular from the Ministry of Health). The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has given the green light to the Pfizer vaccine against Covid adapted to the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant also called Kraken (Aifa approval in Italy also followed). EMA is evaluating other vaccines updated on the variants in circulation. The new vaccine is based on the XBB family which is still Omicron. See also Rare diseases, discovery of the cause of the 'stone child' syndrome