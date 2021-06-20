This Sunday, past noon, the second Aerolineas Argentinas flight departed from Ezeiza to China to search two million doses of Sinopharm in the fight against coronavirus. The new delivery of the Chinese vaccine is the first part of an agreement signed with the Asian laboratory by six million doses.

Airbus 330-200 aircraft, registration LV-GHQ, took off at 13, under the number AR1066 and, after making a technical stopover in Madrid for refueling, it will arrive in Beijing this Tuesday at 0.15 am local time in China (1.15 pm on Monday in Argentina).

The return of this flight is expected to Tuesday 19 o’clock.

The new agreement with the Chinese Sinopharm laboratory was closed for six million doses. On these flights, the first two arrive. Photo: AP

Meanwhile, this Saturday the first of the Airlines flights to China had departed. With both trips, the first installment of Sinopharm vaccine deliveries will be completed.

These will not be the only arrivals scheduled for the week. To the two million that come from China, we must add those that will be received from the United States.

This Monday a new shipment arrives from Oxford-AstraZeneca with a total of 1,134,000 doses. And on Friday others will arrive 1,189,160. That is, during the week, they will be added more than four million doses.



Aerolineas Argentinas completes its seventh flight to China to bring more doses of Sinopharm vaccines. Photo: Presidency of the Nation

The vaccines that arrive from the United States contain the active substance that was produced at mAbxience, in Garín, and finished at the AMRI plant, in Albuquerque. They will arrive in Ezeiza on a plane from the LAN company.

Meanwhile, as confirmed by the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, for this week it is also expected that new flights to Moscow will be made in search of vaccine shipments Sputnik V. Especially in doses 2, as to complete the vaccination of several million people who wait after receiving a single application.

Aerolineas Argentinas flights

With the two flights to Beijing, Aerolineas Argentinas completes 26 relocation operations of vaccines. Of which, seven were made to China.

Until this weekend, Argentina has 20,615,390 doses of vaccines distributed among the 24 jurisdictions, of which 17,837,121 have already been applied, according to data from the Public Vaccination Monitor.

With information from Télam