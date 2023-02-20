The anti-Covid vaccination is associated with fewer heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular problems among those infected with Sars-CoV-2. This is what emerges from a maxi study conducted in the USA by researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, analyzing the broadest set of information on the subject: data relating to more than 1.9 million patients, over 200,000 of whom received mRna vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or the viral vector vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The work, supported in part by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will be presented in New Orleans during the annual scientific session of the American College of Cardiology – World Heart Federation Cardiology Congress. This is the first study to evaluate the effects of both full and partial Covid-19 vaccination.

“We sought to clarify the impact of a previous vaccination on cardiovascular events among people who develop Covid-19 – explain the authors – and we found that, particularly among patients with comorbidities such as previous major cardiac events, type 2 diabetes , high cholesterol, liver disease and obesity, there is an association with a lower risk of complications.Although we cannot attribute” a nexus of “causality – they specify – it is evidence in support of the fact that vaccination” against Covid ” may have beneficial effects on a variety of post-COVID-19 complications.” The scientists noted “with surprise” that “even partial vaccination was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular events.”

“Given the extent of Sars-CoV-2 infection worldwide”, the hope of the researchers is “that our data can help improve vaccination rates, especially in people with pathologies”.