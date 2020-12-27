Covid shots will be given to 51 lakh people in the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination in the capital Delhi. For this, about one thousand vaccination booths will be set up in 48 government and 100 private hospitals in Delhi. This vaccination booth will be attached to 603 cold chain points. Also, vaccination booths will be set up in Mohalla Clinic.Preparations for vaccination are in full swing. 3500 people have been trained, including 600 healthcare professionals from dozens of private hospitals. Private hospitals that have expressed willingness to be part of the government’s vaccination program have also been included. Whoever has to undergo vaccination, will get information through SMS from the authority, which will mention the booth and time.

While giving the information, Dr. Sunila Garg, a member of the Delhi Vaccination Program Kovid Task Force and Director of Community Medicine at Maulana Azad Medical College, said that all 51 lakh people will have free vaccination. Dr. Garg said, “The inspection of vaccination at all booths will be done by the government officials.”

Vaccination booths will be built across the city. This process will start from 9 am to 5 pm. Loknayak Hospital with 3 thousand employees has a cold chain and there are likely to be 5 vaccination booths. There will be several vaccination booths in some big private hospitals as well.

Around 100 vaccine shots will be given at each booth from 9 am to 5 pm. Each booth will have 3 rooms. One of these will have verification based on other identity cards including Aadhaar card. Vaccine shots will be given in the second. And after the vaccine will be kept in the third room for about half an hour. A second dose of vaccine will be given after monitoring for 28 days.

In the first phase of Kovid-19 vaccine shots, 3 lakh healthcare workers, 6 lakh frontline workers and 42 lakh people above 50 years of age or with any other disease will be vaccinated. An official said that whoever needs to get his name registered, he will have to contact the Chief Medical Officer of the district.