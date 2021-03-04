We have selected these items for you:

Follow the progress of the press conference of Jean Castex and Olivier Véran this Thursday, March 4:

18:49. Jean Castex answers a question about the possible “return to normal life in mid-April“mentioned by the government:”At the end of the deliveries which are scheduled, by this date we should have exceeded the figure of 10 million people vaccinated.“These would be the most vulnerable people, which could possibly allow the resumption of certain activities which the French have been deprived of for many months, and the lifting of the curfew.

Jean Castex answers a question about the possible “return to normal life in mid-April“mentioned by the government:”At the end of the deliveries which are scheduled, by this date we should have exceeded the figure of 10 million people vaccinated.“These would be the most vulnerable people, which could possibly allow the resumption of certain activities which the French have been deprived of for many months, and the lifting of the curfew. 18:45. As is the new tradition of Thursday evening, Jean Castex ends his speech in a solemn tone which wants to be encouraging for the population to whom he asks to make efforts. “The period we are living in is a trial and a struggle. It is also a collective commitment“, he insists.

As is the new tradition of Thursday evening, Jean Castex ends his speech in a solemn tone which wants to be encouraging for the population to whom he asks to make efforts. “The period we are living in is a trial and a struggle. It is also a collective commitment“, he insists. 18:40. The Minister of Health now leaves the floor to Marie-Laure Albi, general practitioner in Paris. That turns out well, Humanity also gave voice to caregivers, in today’s newspaper. Find here the testimonials we have collected.

The Minister of Health now leaves the floor to Marie-Laure Albi, general practitioner in Paris. That turns out well, Humanity also gave voice to caregivers, in today’s newspaper. Find here the testimonials we have collected. 18:37. Olivier Véran insists on the importance of isolating the sick, from the first doubts: “If you have any doubts you must isolate yourself. ” According to a study conducted by Professor Arnaud Fontanet, used to Thursday evening press conferences, people working from home have a 30% lower risk of contamination. Furthermore, “the risks of contamination are increased during meals, during private meetings, at the workplace, when vigilance is slackened“, insists the minister.

Olivier Véran insists on the importance of isolating the sick, from the first doubts: “If you have any doubts you must isolate yourself. ” According to a study conducted by Professor Arnaud Fontanet, used to Thursday evening press conferences, people working from home have a 30% lower risk of contamination. Furthermore, “the risks of contamination are increased during meals, during private meetings, at the workplace, when vigilance is slackened“, insists the minister. 18:33. The Minister of Health goes on to explain that “we have other weapons“as vaccines. Starting with tests. 2 million are carried out each week. Another weapon, isolation: its duration has been extended to ten days since last week for patients, and to seven days for contact cases.

The Minister of Health goes on to explain that “we have other weapons“as vaccines. Starting with tests. 2 million are carried out each week. Another weapon, isolation: its duration has been extended to ten days since last week for patients, and to seven days for contact cases. 18:30. Olivier Véran took the floor. He announces the creation of ephemeral vaccination centers and the opening of centers this weekend to accelerate the pace of vaccination. “Vaccination in the city is taking off “, he assures. This is the pillar of the vaccine strategy. “The doses should not sleep in the fridges“, recalls the Minister of Health. He calls on pharmacists and doctors to recover them as quickly as possible.

Olivier Véran took the floor. He announces the creation of ephemeral vaccination centers and the opening of centers this weekend to accelerate the pace of vaccination. “Vaccination in the city is taking off “, he assures. This is the pillar of the vaccine strategy. “The doses should not sleep in the fridges“, recalls the Minister of Health. He calls on pharmacists and doctors to recover them as quickly as possible. 18:27. About Astra Zeneca, the vaccine plagued by many criticisms, the Prime Minister assures that there “resort more widely“.”Feedback from Britain makes it clear that this vaccine is as effective as Moderna and Pfizer “, says Jean Castex. “We can’t immunize everyone right away. It will still take patience, but do not doubt it, you will be vaccinated“, he specifies. The government wishes to reassure, while the making of appointments for people wishing to be vaccinated are complicated and that the waiting lists are growing. 300,000 new appointments are made every week.

About Astra Zeneca, the vaccine plagued by many criticisms, the Prime Minister assures that there “resort more widely“.”Feedback from Britain makes it clear that this vaccine is as effective as Moderna and Pfizer “, says Jean Castex. “We can’t immunize everyone right away. It will still take patience, but do not doubt it, you will be vaccinated“, he specifies. The government wishes to reassure, while the making of appointments for people wishing to be vaccinated are complicated and that the waiting lists are growing. 300,000 new appointments are made every week. 6:23 p.m. : It will be possible to be vaccinated at your pharmacist from March 15. “The decree authorizing this new major step in our vaccination campaign will take place tomorrow”, promises Jean Castex, who recalls that there will be no need for a medical prescription.

: It will be possible to be vaccinated at your pharmacist from March 15. “The decree authorizing this new major step in our vaccination campaign will take place tomorrow”, promises Jean Castex, who recalls that there will be no need for a medical prescription. 18:22. Still on the subject of Ehpads, the Prime Minister affirms that “the way is now open to adapting the rules governing the social life of residents.“The decision comes as the Council of State has just suspended the ban on leaving nursing home residents, a measure it has ruled”disproportionate“.

Still on the subject of Ehpads, the Prime Minister affirms that “the way is now open to adapting the rules governing the social life of residents.“The decision comes as the Council of State has just suspended the ban on leaving nursing home residents, a measure it has ruled”disproportionate“. 18:17. The government’s strategy still aims to avoid as much as possible a third national confinement, recalls Jean Castex. “Containment is the ultimate option“, he recalls. He also intends to avoid this measure by amplifying the vaccination campaign, in particular in the 23 departments monitored.”More than 80% of residents of Ehpads received a first injection and more than 60% received their two doses. We have taken a crucial first step in the fight against the epidemic.“The Prime Minister welcomes a”undeniable success“.

The government’s strategy still aims to avoid as much as possible a third national confinement, recalls Jean Castex. “Containment is the ultimate option“, he recalls. He also intends to avoid this measure by amplifying the vaccination campaign, in particular in the 23 departments monitored.”More than 80% of residents of Ehpads received a first injection and more than 60% received their two doses. We have taken a crucial first step in the fight against the epidemic.“The Prime Minister welcomes a”undeniable success“. 18:14. The Prime Minister is now talking about “common sense measures“, and encourages citizens not to leave their department, in particular the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France departments. He also invites the inhabitants of the departments most affected by the epidemic to limit their interactions:”The images we saw again this past weekend in some major cities, including Paris, are just not reasonable“, he affirms. In the capital this weekend, the docks had for example been evacuated before 6 pm by the police force.

The Prime Minister is now talking about “common sense measures“, and encourages citizens not to leave their department, in particular the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France departments. He also invites the inhabitants of the departments most affected by the epidemic to limit their interactions:”The images we saw again this past weekend in some major cities, including Paris, are just not reasonable“, he affirms. In the capital this weekend, the docks had for example been evacuated before 6 pm by the police force. 18:10. Unsurprisingly, Jean Castex announces weekend confinement in Pas-de-Calais, where the incidence rate exceeds 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Large non-food stores of more than 5,000 m 2 will also be closed. In other departments, measures equivalent to those taken in Pas-de-Calais have not been taken for the moment, but shopping centers of more than 10,000 square meters will be closed.

Unsurprisingly, Jean Castex announces weekend confinement in Pas-de-Calais, where the incidence rate exceeds 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Large non-food stores of more than 5,000 m will also be closed. In other departments, measures equivalent to those taken in Pas-de-Calais have not been taken for the moment, but shopping centers of more than 10,000 square meters will be closed. 18:08. Since last week, new departments have crossed the bar of 250 weekly positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants. These are Aube, Hautes-Alpes and Aisne, which join the list of 20 departments placed under “enhanced surveillance“.

Since last week, new departments have crossed the bar of 250 weekly positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants. These are Aube, Hautes-Alpes and Aisne, which join the list of 20 departments placed under “enhanced surveillance“. 18:06. Jean Castex recalls, however, that “the pressure does not release“in hospitals. The epidemic situation is contrasted according to the territories, which pushed the government to apply measures at the local level. Our report in Nice, where the inhabitants live at the rate of a weekly confinement in addition to curfews since last week.

Jean Castex recalls, however, that “the pressure does not release“in hospitals. The epidemic situation is contrasted according to the territories, which pushed the government to apply measures at the local level. Our report in Nice, where the inhabitants live at the rate of a weekly confinement in addition to curfews since last week. It is 6 pm, the Prime Minister is speaking. “The circulation of the virus has accelerated in recent days. This development is clearly linked to the British variant“, begins Jean Castex.”We are not facing an exponential rise in the epidemic, as we experienced during the first two waves.“

Despite equivalent incidence rates (406 positive cases this week per 100,000 inhabitants), Pas-de-Calais and Seine-Saint-Denis should not be subject to the same health rules. The first will be fixed on its fate at the end of the day, during the press conference of Jean Castex, when the track of confining the second during the weekend has already been ruled out. A week after the first localized health measures began to apply in France, the Prime Minister is preparing to speak at 6 p.m. to announce the continuation of events for the twenty departments placed under “enhanced surveillance“The government has already announced that Paris, Marseille and their regions will not be affected.

Three months after the deconfinement and the establishment of a curfew, the epidemic situation remains tense in France. The curve of new daily positive cases continues to evolve slowly, around 20,000 cases per day on average. In the intensive care units, 3,637 beds were occupied on March 3. The number of places occupied has not been below the threshold of 3,000 since the end of January. At the regional level, Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur (104%) and Hauts-de-France (102%) are the regions experiencing the greatest hospital tension. It is also high in the Center (82%), Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (80%), Bourgogne-Franche-Comté (76%) and Île-de-France regions.

Despite the persistence of the second epidemic wave and the threat of a third peak, the government no longer mentions the track of a third generalized containment. “It takes a few more weeks, four to six“, according to the words of Emmanuel Macron on Monday 1er March, about a possible relaxation of the curfew at 6 p.m. that the French have known since mid-January. The government allows itself a certain optimism by betting on the measures taken at the local level, as well as on the progress of the vaccination campaign. To date, 4.6% of French people have received a first dose of vaccines, according to Public Health France. They would be 9 million at the end of March, according to the promises of the Ministry of Health, or 13.4% of the population. Far from the symbolic milestone of 60%, which could allow the French to find a “normal” life.