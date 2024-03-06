He is a 62 year old man from Magdeburg in Germany. Distinguishing signs: he was vaccinated against Covid 217 times over 29 months, almost 2 and a half years, and he did so “deliberately” for private reasons. This 'hypervaccination' against Sars-CoV-2 “happened against national vaccination recommendations” and “outside the context of a clinical study”. However, his case ended up under the lens of science, earning the pages of 'The Lancet Infectious Diseases'. “A unique situation”, explain the researchers who illustrated it as a case report, to be able to delve deeper into the impact of repeated vaccinations in terms of benefits, limits and risks, which are still “little understood” today, in rare and extreme conditions like this.

Investigation also opened for fraud

First of all, in reality, the man's story has been examined in the judicial field. Evidence of 130 vaccinations over a 9-month period was collected by the Magdeburg public prosecutor's office, which has opened an investigation into this case under the suspicion of fraud, but no criminal charges were filed. The researchers then explain that 108 vaccinations were registered individually and partly overlap with the total of 130 vaccinations confirmed by the public prosecutor.

To investigate the immunological consequences of hypervaccination, the experts presented their study proposal to humans via the public prosecutor. The 62-year-old then actively and voluntarily agreed to provide medical information and to donate blood and saliva. The procedure was approved by the local ethics committee of the Erlangen University Hospital. The researchers behind the study report that the man did not report any side effects related to the vaccination. And from November 2019 to October 2023, checks on 62 routine parameters showed no abnormalities attributable to hypervaccination. Furthermore, the man showed no signs of a previous Sars-CoV-2 infection, as indicated by repeatedly negative antigen tests, PCR and other tests.

How many antibodies has he developed

For the over-vaccinated 62-year-old, they were then the levels of IgG antibodies to the Sars-CoV-2 Spike protein were quantified, (operation conducted in Bremen and Erlangen), starting from the measurements before the 214th vaccination. A reference cohort of 29 vaccinees (55% women, 45% men) with a 3-dose schedule of mRNA vaccines was used as a control group, as a comparison. And it emerged, for example, that the man had detectable anti-Spike IgG in his saliva, unlike the control participants. The serum neutralization capacity of the hypervaccinated was 5.4 times and 11.5 times higher than that of the control group vaccinated, respectively for the proteins of the original 'wildtype' virus and the Omicron B1.1.529 version. This reflects higher amounts of IgG specific for the Spike protein.

In summary, the study concludes that “hypervaccination against Sars-CoV-2 did not lead to adverse events and increased the quantity of Spike-specific antibodies and T cells without having a strong positive or negative effect on the intrinsic quality of the responses adaptive immunity”. Although, the researchers add, “to date we have not found signs of 'breakthrough' infections from Sars-CoV-2 in humans, it is not possible to clarify whether this is causally related to the hypervaccination”. “It is important to underline – the experts conclude – that we do not support hypervaccination as a strategy to improve adaptive immunity”.

Infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti also comments on the study via of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa -. Do you prefer the evidence of science published in the most prestigious magazines in the world or the fluff, impossible correlations and charlatanism of anti-vaxers?”.