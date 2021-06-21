“The virus is in retreat.” This is what an information sheet released by the White House proclaims, which underlines how the infections and deaths of Covid-19 have been reduced by 90% and 300 million doses of the vaccine have been administered over 150 days. The document also notes that the economy is experiencing its strongest revival in decades.





“Advances in vaccination have brought Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths to their lowest level since the start of the pandemic,” writes the White House. Yesterday’s bulletin, which is affected by the fewer registrations of the weekend, reported 4,422 new infections and 86 deaths, a sharp decline compared to the average of the last 7 days, equal to 11,138 infections and 300 deaths.

As for vaccines, 317,966,408 doses were administered, with 177,088,290 people receiving at least one. Nearly 150 million people, or 45.1% of the population, are fully vaccinated.