The hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the United States have exceeded the peak of September caused by the infected by the Delta variant and are approaching last year’s record. The American health authorities report this, explaining that there are almost 113 thousand people currently hospitalized with Covid-19. This is an increase of nearly 10,000 hospitalizations since Monday.

During the wave of infections caused by the Delta in the summer, hospitalizations for Covid-19 reached a peak of about 104 thousand on September 1, 2021. In total, on January 14, 2021, the record of over 142 thousand people hospitalized with COVID-19.