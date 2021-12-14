There is concern in the US about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and there are fears of a “new great wave” of infections. New data from South Africa and Europe indicate that Omicron variant cases are close to “exploding” in the United States, according to a senior official of the Biden administration to the Axios website, leaking the concern of the White House. where large sections of the population are not well protected from the coronavirus.

Read also

“Everything points to a large wave. The large wave is coming,” the source said. “It will be fast. It will not be as serious (like the other waves of the virus, ed), but unfortunately there will be many hospitalizations”, added the official.

The data referred to are mainly from a South African study, according to which two doses of Pfizer vaccine are only 33% effective against the Omicron variant.