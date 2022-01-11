The increase in infections in the United States has led to record levels the number of people hospitalized for the effects of Covid-19 at record figures, to the point that they would already be over 145,000 people have been hospitalized, an unprecedented figure since the start of the pandemic. The Department of Health estimates, specifically, that 145,982 patients are hospitalized, practically double compared to two weeks ago. Furthermore, according to data collected by CNN, there are almost 24,000 patients currently in intensive care units.

In this way, the United States exceeds the peak in admissions reached a year ago, when in January 2021 it reached 142,000 admissions. In the summer of 2021, following the expansion of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the maximum figure was around 104,000.

The North American country has experienced unprecedented levels of contagion in recent weeks, following the expansion of the Omicron variant. On Monday, 1.34 million positives were reported, according to a tally by Nbc News, which would represent a new record. The Biden administration has opted to increase the vaccination campaign and to increase tests to contain this wave of infections. The federal government has ordered private insurance companies to pay for at least eight tests per person per month starting next Monday.