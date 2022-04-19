Organ has zeroed the maximum risk list for the pandemic; there were 89 nations with the recommendation to “do not travel”

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) decided this Monday (18.Apr.2022) to remove 89 countries from the list of recommendations of “no travel” due to covid-19. With the slowing of the pandemic, the United States considered that the status – categorized as “level 4 – is no longer necessary.

read the intact of the communiqué.

Brazil was one of the countries that had the recommendation withdrawn. In practice, it did not veto the entry or return of North Americans, being only a technical rule. The CDC’s decision lowered the risk in the country to “level 3”, still considered high. At this level, the trip is no longer recommended only for non-vaccinated people.

Now, level 4, applied only to “special circumstances”will be reserved for countries that register a very large volume of infections or a worrying upward trajectory, the US body said.

“With this new setup, travelers will have a more accessible alert about when not to travel to a particular destination (Level 4), regardless of vaccination status, until we have a clearer understanding of the COVID-19 situation at that destination.”the CDC said in a note.