Covid infections, the number of coronavirus infections reported in the US has reached a new high. The Cdc (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), reports the Dpa agency, have recorded an average of 316,000 infections per day in the last seven days, data that coincide with an incidence of just under 700 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Between December of last year and January, according to the CDC, the average of infections over seven days had reached about 250,000 per day. On Wednesday, according to data reported by the Dpa, a daily high of almost 490,000 new cases of coronavirus was reported in the US. Infections on the rise just before Christmas. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is to blame, according to authorities, but infections caused by the Delta variant continue to affect some areas.

According to the CDC, there are currently around 76,000 Covid patients hospitalized. In January there were up to 125,000. On the vaccination campaign front, 62% of the population, about 330 million people, is fully vaccinated. Only a third of the population has also received a ‘booster’ dose of an anti-Covid vaccine.