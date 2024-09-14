Even as Florida’s Covid surge continues, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is once again advising against mRNA vaccines — this time for the most vulnerable, according to nbcnews.com.

In updated guidance for health care providers released Thursday, the Florida Department of Health and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo questioned the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Covid vaccines, including for older adults and people with underlying health conditions. According to the state guidance, “any provider concerned about the health risks associated with Covid-19 for patients over age 65 or with underlying health conditions should prioritize patient access to non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.”

Going against the advice of federal health agencies and other medical experts on the safety of Covid vaccines, the Florida Department of Health said the recommendation was based on high rates of immunity from previous infections and “currently available data.” Without mentioning the high risk of severe Covid infection or hospitalization for older adults, the guidance listed safety concerns for mRNA vaccines, including the risk of a rare heart condition called myocarditis and the risk of POTS, or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, a debilitating heart condition.

Several studies have shown that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are indeed associated with a small but increased risk of myocarditis. However, most cases occur in young men, and most people recover completely. Studies have also shown that the risk of myocarditis is much higher with Covid infection and is often more severe than the vaccine-associated condition.