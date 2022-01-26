The United States faces 62,000 deaths from covid in the next 4 weeks. These are the data in the scenario outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The projection, while the country is grappling with the infections driven by the Omicron variant, expects deaths to increase slightly in the next 3 weeks before starting to decline significantly in the next 7 days. In total, the total victims in the pandemic could reach a number between 923 thousand and 979 thousand on 19 February. The data differs from those reported by Johns Hopkins University, which currently considers at least 872,126 victims, as highlighted by CNN.

The projection predicts an average of 2,622 deaths every 24 hours, a noticeable increase from the 2,258 that Johns Hopkins University currently calculates each day. In the scenario of the next 4 weeks, hospitalizations should also increase, which in the last 7 days were stable after 2 months of progressive decline. Covid hospitalized patients are currently 150,178 according to Department of Health and Human Services data.

By February 18, according to the CDC projection, the new hospitalizations could be 27,800. The agency’s report does not refer to the trend of infections: the latest models relating to the number of cases have proved unreliable.