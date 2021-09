Covid: US Committee recommends 3rd dose only for over 65s

Healthcare worker prepares Pfizer vaccine dose against Covid-19 in Los Angeles, United States, September 10| Photo: EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A committee of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US drug regulatory agency, recommended this Friday (17) the application of the third dose of vaccine against Covid-19 only for people over 65 and people with serious risk of complications by the disease.

Sixteen of the 18 experts who make up the council voted against applying the booster to people over 16, as is planned by the government of US President Joe Biden. The FDA normally follows the guidance of its advisory committees, although it is not obligated to do so.

“It’s not clear if everyone needs the boost except a subset of the population who would clearly be at high risk for serious illness,” said Michael G. Kurilla, committee member and National Institutes of Health (NIH) official. Another doctor said that to reduce the numbers of the pandemic, it is necessary to vaccinate those who are not yet immunized.