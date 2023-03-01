Q&A between the US and China on the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. The Chinese authorities are “more honest”, requested the American ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, in his speech to the US Chamber of Commerce International Security, Trade, and Economic Platform, in which he also urged greater collaboration between the US and China on the climate change front.

“We are the two main economies, both the two most powerful countries in the world – he said – we must be able to work together: even if we have disagreements, I believe that the majority of Americans that the two largest emitters must work together on climate changes”.

As for Covid, he then said: “If we are going to do something to strengthen the WHO, then we must push China to be more active and obviously more honest about what happened three years ago in Wuhan with the origins of the Covid crisis” . Burns’ words come after the existence of a report from the US Department of Energy was revealed which relaunches the thesis of the virus mistakenly released from a Chinese laboratory.

China has been “open and transparent” on the question of the origin of Covid, was Beijing’s reply, through Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning. “In investigating the origins of Covid, China has been open and transparent and has shared information and data with the international community quickly”, said Mao Ning recalling that Beijing “has shared more data and research than any other country, making important contributions to the investigation of the origins of the virus”.

Finally, the Chinese spokesperson turned accusations of lack of transparency on the US, stating that it has yet to respond to “questions and concerns about Fort Detrick and its military and biological laboratories around the world”.

“By politicizing the issue, the United States is not discrediting China instead it is only damaging its own credibility – he concluded – as ambassador to China, Burns must do more to help improve US-China relations and promote mutual understanding between the two peoples, do not do the opposite”.