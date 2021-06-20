There are 9,284 new coronavirus infections and six deaths recorded in the United Kingdom in the last 24 hours. This was reported by the BBC, after the jump in infections last Thursday, 11.007, the highest figure ever reached since last February 19. In the meantime, over 516 thousand people were vaccinated yesterday, for a total of over 74.3 million doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘415374439673532’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Leave a Reply