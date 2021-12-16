“We are confident that the” anti covid “vaccine for children under the age of 5 will arrive by the end of March. “We look forward to the work of science which every day provides us with the right weapons to fight the pandemic”. The undersecretary of health declared this Andrea Costa, who spoke live in the ‘UnoMattina’ broadcast on RaiUno.

In the meantime, the administration of the Pfizer anti covid vaccine for the age group 5-11 has started today in almost all of Italy. Yesterday Lazio led the way, with V-Day at the Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome, where the first 100 children were vaccinated. Today it will be the turn of the other regions, only in Alto Adige and Valle d’Aosta will we start later, respectively on 18 and 20 December. ” I will vaccinate my children ”, said Health Minister Roberto Speranza who sent a message: “Let’s trust pediatricians”, the anti Covid vaccine “is not a matter for bars, it is not a matter for talk shows, not even for social media network as unfortunately too often happens “. The anti covid vaccines are important to “protect our children from the risk of developing the serious disease which, albeit rarely, still affects children”, even with hospitalizations and deaths, said Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council and coordinator of the Scientific Technical Committee for the coronavirus emergency. “According to ECDC estimates for every 10 thousand symptomatic cases for Covid there are 65 hospitalizations, 6 hospitalizations in intensive care and, sadly, one case of death”, Locatelli later underlined.