Two women, one of whom without a mask, kneeled and violently beaten by the police. It happened Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong in China, a region subjected to yet another lockdown due to an increase in cases of covid-19. According to the reconstructions, the two friends would have presented themselves at a check ponint in their neighborhood to be able to go and collect the meal ordered online. But the girls would not have had the codes necessary to pass the checkpoint. Hence the dispute with the agents, which resulted in violence. These images soon went viral on social media, described as symbolic of the authorities’ attitude and people’s frustration with the Chinese government’s criticized ‘zero covid’ policy.



01:26