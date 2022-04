The new cases of Covid registered in Tuscany are 1,280 out of 8,504 tests, of which 2,098 molecular swabs and 6,406 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is increasing to 15.05% (65.7% on first diagnoses). This is what emerges from today’s Covid bulletin, Tuesday 19 April, anticipated by the president of the Region Eugenio Giani.