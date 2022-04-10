ROME. From Anthony Fauci’s global scientific excellence to alternative treatments for Covid by the TV doctor. The US president who in the pandemic had the most authoritative infectious disease specialist on the planet as epidemiological manager now takes the field to nominate the hydroxychloroquine guru to the Senate. Challenging the global scientific community and the big names in the Republican party, Donald Trump gave his endorsement for the position of Pennsylvania senator to the controversial doctor Mehmet Oz, famous and talked about television personality, known by the Americans as Dr. Oz, host of the talk show ” The Dr. Oz Show “. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, of Turkish parents, 61, a former surgery teacher, Oz has become a regular on the popular talk show hosted by Oprah Winfrey. After five years as a guest, Oprah proposed that he lead a first-person show. Since then, its transmission has been the epicenter of conspiracy theories and unscientific recipes.

Against science and the republican party

With the tycoon and his wife Melania, Dr. Oz had dinner in Mar-a-Lago more than a month ago, receiving support for his candidacy for senator. The polls put him at a disadvantage compared to a big party in the party, David McCormick, but now that the endorsement has become official, the Trump effect can change the race for the Senate. The success or failure of this choice may represent a test in view of the increasingly certain candidacy in the presidential elections of 2024. Trump remains the Republican most loved by the Americans. But not everyone approved of his choice. One of Trump’s historical advisors, Steve Bannon, called Oz’s candidacy a “disaster.”

Friend of Erdogan

“There is no one more anti-Trumpian than this fellow of the Turkish president Erdogan.” Dr. Oz enjoys the support of other people close to Trump, starting with his wife Melania, to one of the most important hosts of Fox News, Sean Hannity, with whom the star doctor shares language and tones of defiance towards the Democrats. And for Trump this is an excellent business card to swap the cards, not only of opponents, but also within the Republican party itself. From the television gallery, Dr. Oz launched a series of controversial messages, from miraculous diets based on “raspberry ketones” found to be baseless, to chocolate and legumes considered excellent in treating anxiety. The star doctor had spoken of the “acceptable damage”, evoked in the middle of the pandemic, of seeing thousands of children die of Covid, a 2-3 percent of the population that could be sacrificed in order to favor the return to normal for millions of Americans, up to the invitation to use hydroxychloroquine to counteract the infection. Oz calls himself a “moderate Republican,” inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger, and is a close friend of Trump, who likes the cheek with which the heart surgeon advances his theories of him. “We share the same ability to be on TV,” The Donald said of him.