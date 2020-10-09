D.According to his personal physician, the American President Donald Trump has completed the prescribed Covid-19 treatment and is allowed to return to the public for the weekend. Next Saturday will be the tenth day after Trump’s positive coronavirus test on Thursday last week, wrote doctor Sean Conley in an update on the president’s health. “I expect the President to return safely to public appointments at this point.” As a justification, Conley referred somewhat vaguely to “the curve in advanced diagnostics”.

Trump has already announced his first campaign appearance this Saturday. This should take place in Florida if the event can be set up by then, Trump said on Thursday in a telephone interview with the TV broadcaster Fox

News. For Sunday evening he will then tackle a performance in Pennsylvania. These are important states for the presidential election

on November 3rd, in which Trump lagged behind in polls.

The president had previously announced that he would like to hold election campaign events again. Ten days are generally considered to be the time after which corona patients are no longer contagious. However, experts point out that the period can be different in individual cases. “I do not think that I am contagious,” said Trump on Thursday morning in a TV interview.

Trump had returned to the White House on Monday evening after three nights in the hospital. On Wednesday it was said that he had no symptoms for more than a day. Now Conley wrote that there was no evidence of disease progression. Trump had been treated with an experimental antibody drug and steroids, among other things. “Overall, he responded very well to the treatment,” said the personal physician.

Conley said Trump’s pulse was 69 beats per minute on Thursday afternoon and his blood oxygen saturation was 96 to 98 percent. This is an important value for corona patients because the virus can attack the lungs. Trump was given supplemental oxygen last week after the saturation level dropped below 94 percent. Conley has not asked journalists questions since Trump returned to the White House.