Travel by airplane does not expose those vaccinated against covid-19 to the risk of suffering a thrombosis, as claimed by messages broadcast in several Latin American countries through social networks that deceive by falsely claiming that airlines are studying for this reason to ban vaccinated people from flying.

In recent days, messages have circulated on social networks such as Facebook and, especially, Twitter, that the airlines “are warning customers” that, if they travel by plane and have been vaccinated against covid-19, they suffer a “great risk “of developing” blood clots by the experimental serum mRNA “.

“The airlines are now discussing their responsibility and what to do with those vaccinated, since they cannot fly due to being a health risk,” some of these publications affirm, before concluding: “It seems that no one who is vaccinated “.

The chinstrap is mandatory on board. Photo: Shutterstock

Actually, vaccination cannot cause blood clots from traveling by plane Y airlines have not warned their customers that with vaccines they run a great risk of thrombosis nor are they studying banning the vaccinated from flying, as confirmed by international representatives of this sector.

What the airlines say

Sources of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) consulted by EFE emphasize that this organization “is not aware that any airline is considering rejecting vaccinated passengers due to a risk of thrombosis” and neither that they are “holding meetings” between airlines on this matter.

After emphasizing that the IATA advisory group for medical issues “does not have this issue on its agenda,” the same sources state that no known scientific publication suggests that the type of thrombosis found as a rare side effect of some vaccines may have some impact on air travel.



No airline is considering rejecting vaccinated passengers, clarify from IATA. Photo Shutterstock

They therefore insist on making it clear that IATA advocates that vaccinated people “have freedom to travel Without restrictions”.

Vaccination defense

Similarly, sources of Airlines for Europe (A4E), an association that represents more than 70 percent of European air traffic, also explained to EFE that “discussions of this type are not taking place between airlines to prohibit or prevent vaccinated or unvaccinated travelers from traveling.”

“On the contrary, the airlines in Europe are pressing so that there is no discrimination between tested or not tested, vaccinated or not vaccinated” in relation to restrictions and free movement, these sources specify.

At this point, they indicate that vaccination certificates and the Covid Digital Certificate (DCC) in the EU already play “an important role in enabling safe travel” and will be used more and more as more countries “start to implement. relax travel restrictions“.

Apart from highlighting that the viralized statement on social networks is false, A4E recalls that “vaccines are a critical part of pandemic management“, so that” the increase in vaccination levels allows the gradual return of free movement, including air travel. “

Traveler’s thrombosis

In addition, the type of thrombosis that some passengers may suffer exceptionally in certain circumstances in long flights it has nothing to do with that detected in very exceptional cases among those immunized with some vaccines.

Consulted by EFE, the Spanish Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis (SETH) notes that there is no evidence that the vaccine may cause any additional risk of thrombosis on an airline passenger.

The president of the SETH, Joan Carles Reverter, clarifies that the thromboses associated with the vaccine are “different from the usual ones that occur on trips” and occur “with a decrease in the number of platelets and in atypical territories”, so that “They are not associated with the risk factors for common thrombosis and are not potentiated by them.

The phenomenon identified as very rare side effect in the anticovid vaccines of AstraZeneca and Janssen It is known as immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) and is a different disorder than thrombi in a leg (deep vein thrombosis) or in a lung (pulmonary embolism) that are a risk for some of the people who remain immobile on long trips.

IATA sources detail that venous thrombosis and embolism are disorders that can be associated with immobility, in particular after surgery, an injury to a limb or, sometimes, after sitting for a long time during travel, but it does occur generally when that circumstance is added to other pre-existing risk factors.

These factors include pregnancy, oral contraceptives, certain cancers, being overweight, varicose veins, and underlying disorders of the clotting system.

Cases that occur in long distance travel (air, rail or road) usually occur because there are prior factors such as these and, when they are known, medications can be prescribed to reduce your risk.

Messenger RNA vaccines

Finally, online claims warn against the risk of thrombosis from “the experimental serum mRNA,” but nor are the preparations that are inoculated experiments (all of them have the approval of the drug agencies of the countries where they are administered) and no cases of thrombosis have been identified among the adverse effects of messenger RNA vaccines.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed on April 7 that thrombocytopenia should be added to the list of adverse reactions for the AstraZeneca vaccine as a “very rare” side effect and on April 20 it also identified eight cases of thrombosis as a very rare reaction to immunization with Janssen, but neither are messenger RNA vaccines.

The EMA Safety Committee (PRAC) closely monitors whether there could also be thrombi as very rare side effects of the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna mRNA-based vaccines, but the cases reported so far are less frequent than among the unvaccinated and do not follow the AstraZeneca and Janssen clinical pattern.

Ramiro Fuente / EFE