Contact tracing apps for people infected with the new coronavirus in Europe proved ineffective, the newspaper writes News.

According to Harald Lindlar, a spokesman for one of the Deutsche Telekom developers, the Corona-Warn-App has been downloaded 18.6 million times on devices. However, only 5 thousand people shared a positive test for COVID-19, and about 70 thousand Germans got sick since the launch of the application.

The officials themselves note that it is too early to talk about the effectiveness of such programs, since citizens do not trust such systems.

The authorities faced similar problems in Switzerland, Finland and the UK, where mobile applications were also thrown to fight the new coronavirus.

Recall that an outbreak of an epidemic of a new infection occurred in Wuhan at the end of December 2019. The causative agent of the disease was a new type of coronavirus, the disease was named COVID-19, and on March 11, WHO announced a worldwide pandemic.

At the moment, more than 33 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus around the world.