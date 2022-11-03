The pandemic has had an impact on many fronts. To take stock of what he has taught us and what are the prospects for the near future are internationally renowned experts, who have personally experienced the Covid experience at various levels, who meet at the conference ‘Towards a new everyday life . The lesson of Covid ‘, next 10 November at the University of Pavia. During the event, realized with the unconditional contribution of Dompé, the decalogue ‘Children and Covid-19, the 10 things to know’ will also be presented, with the indications that pediatricians have summarized as a valuable guide for families in ‘face the coming winter months without fear.

Among the consequences that will be dealt with during the conference – explains a note – there is the increase in obesity in the pediatric age. “International data – confirms Gian Luigi Marseglia, full professor of pediatrics, director of the Pediatric Clinic and School of Specialization, University of Pavia – have defined this situation as the second pandemic. always the fridge at hand, all this has led to excessive weight gain in young people. According to the most recent data from the World Health Organization, published in the 2022 Obesity Report, it emerges that 59% of European adults and almost a child out of three (29% of males and 27% of females) suffers from overweight or obesity, precisely in consideration of the greater consumption of comfort food and the sedentary lifestyle during the lockdown period “.

The phenomenon is destined to persist. “When you have become overweight – Marseglia underlines – you have to do everything to lose it. Overweight and obesity involve the onset of a series of problems that will be reflected in adulthood with diabetes, hypertension and many problems that will be destined to remain in adulthood”.

Children had a different immune response than adults to Covid infection. “There are many biological explanations – explains Raffaele Badolato, full professor of pediatrics, director of the pediatric clinic and school of specialization, University of Brescia – but in essence it can only be emphasized that children have an innate ability to protect themselves from new infections, which is reduced in adults and the elderly. In terms of disease, the peculiar characteristic of children is the possibility of developing multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome, a condition that is rarer in adults “.

On the subject of vaccinations, Badolato reminds parents that “there is currently no vaccine that prevents infection, but the vaccines available are effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization or serious illness. For these reasons it is therefore advisable to vaccinate children. and carry out the necessary vaccination boosters “. Looking to the future, “like other viruses observed in history” also Sars-CoV-2 will adapt over time to the human organism and the human organism in turn will adapt to the virus – says Fausto Baldanti, Uoc director of microbiology and virology Fondazione Irccs Policlinico San Matteo and director of the Graduate School of the University of Pavia – So it will tend to turn into one of the many respiratory viruses of the cold seasons. But we don’t know what the timing of this event is. Surely vaccination accelerates this process because, by stimulating the immunological response in all subjects forces the virus to adapt faster “.

On the front of therapies against Covid-19, “we now have a therapeutic paraphernalia that allows us to manage the disease – recalls Raffaele Bruno, full professor of infectious diseases at the Pavia university and director of the Infectious Diseases Foundation Irccs Polyclinic San Matteo – Si va from antivirals to monoclonal therapies, as well as all the therapy on the inflammatory part. The world has changed since 2020, there has been an impressive evolution since we started with this pandemic to the present day “.

“Covid has certainly highlighted two sides of the same coin. On the one hand the fragility of local healthcare, on the other the value of large hospitals – says Alessandro Venturi, president of the Irccs Polyclinic San Matteo di Pavia Foundation – If today we are returning to normality, we owe it to vaccines and the considerable effort of research hospitals such as San Matteo. We are moving towards a new everyday life and we are looking at the healthcare of the future which must enhance research to improve care for patients, to innovate pathways of treatment also from a diagnostic point of view “.

Among the actors there are also the companies that have worked not only to give therapeutic answers, but above all to support the system. “The values ​​and ethical principles of our company have always been the basis not only of scientific research, but also of initiatives to raise awareness among the scientific communities and the population on the major health issues, contributing to a culture that is increasingly oriented towards prevention, reason in the case of Covid – says Davide Polimeni, Chief Business Unit Officer, Primary & Specialty Care, Dompé – The pandemic period has once again highlighted the role of the pediatrician on the front line alongside families, underlining the important contribution that Pediatrics plays in our country. This is why we enthusiastically support initiatives that go in this direction, such as the congress that will be hosted in the coming days at the University of Pavia “.