The indicators of the weekly Covid monitoring of the Ministry of Health will change. Next week – according to Adnkronos Salute – there will be a meeting of a working group made up, among others, of the Prevention Directorate of the Ministry of Health; by the Higher Institute of Health; the Agenas; some important IRCCS; by the main scientific societies of the sector (infectiologists, hygienists and virologists) and the representatives of the Regions. The goal is to update the indicators, modifying some and introducing others more in line with the current epidemiological scenario.

The director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia, takes stock in a post on Facebook. “No alarm! As always, great attention and never underestimate anything but, I repeat, no alarm. During the week we will change the monitoring indicators to adapt them more to the observation of the real effects of the infection with respect to the severity of the disease and the impact on hospitals” .