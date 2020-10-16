Friday, October 16, restaurateurs, craftsmen and traders had launched a petition for interim relief against the prefectural decree of October 12. The administrative court has just ruled in their favor, the prefecture’s decree has been suspended, bars can now reopen.

Bars are the big “winners” of the administrative tribunal’s decision. They can now reopen without restrictions from this Friday 4 p.m. and the next few days.

It was illogical that a restaurant could serve outdoor cafes on the pretext that it is cooking, while the bar next door was closed Olivier Bouscatel, manager of a brewery

No question of contesting the health protocol, just a desire to understand and stop the stigma. “This is great news for us, we were fed up with being singled out, rejoices Olivier Bouscatel, manager of a brewery. And it’s a question of solidarity too. It was illogical that a restaurant could serve sidewalk cafes on the pretext that it was cooking while the bar next door was closed. “

A “conditional” opening

An opening yes but soon subject to new schedule restrictions. Indeed, the prefect should take an order in the evening establishing the curfew in the Toulouse area. This means that from this Friday, October 16 at midnight, all bars and restaurants will have to comply with new schedules: no outing will be possible between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“Let us work”

“We want to keep working”, it is with these words that Samuel Cette, president of CPME Occitanie, the confederation of small and medium-sized enterprises, summed up the situation this Friday morning. While Toulouse is preparing to know the curfew from Friday midnight, bars, restaurants and shops launched a request for interim relief against the prefectural decree of October 12. “We want proof that these places are priority vectors of circulation of the coronavirus, detailed Samuel Cette. That figures come to prove it to us, and justify these closures.”

The administrative tribunal has just found them right. In fact, bars in Toulouse and the 16 other municipalities concerned can reopen as of this Friday, October 16, and restaurants are no longer obliged to comply with the reinforced measures.

3/4 [#AlerteMaximale]

➡️ Are not authorized to welcome the public: bars, floating establishments, dance halls, game rooms, party rooms and multipurpose rooms, indoor sports establishments … * – Prefect of the Occitanie and Haute-Garonne region (@PrefetOccitanie) October 13, 2020

Monday, October 12, the prefect of Haute-Garonne had decided to place the metropolis of Toulouse and 16 neighboring municipalities in the maximum alert zone in view of the spread of the coronavirus in the department. His decree ordered the closure of all bars in the area from Tuesday, October 13, a measure that CPME considered “an attack on the freedom to exercise”. “We needed it to be recognized that this decree was abusive” says Benjamin Serra, restaurant owner from Toulouse.

Compensate for losses

But the action won’t stop there. “We then ask for compensation for the damage suffered, develops Benjamin Serra, because for the moment we have no support. Yet for Renault or Airbus, the State took out the checkbook. “