FROM a dry cough to a loss of sense of smell, there are several symptoms known to be linked to coronavirus.

Now researchers from Madrid, and the British Journal of Dermatologogy have warned that tongue inflammation can also be a sign of COVID-19.

Researchers at Hospital Universitario La Paz, found that 25% of COVID-19 patients seen in April 2020 had inflammation or bumps and ulcers on their tongue.

Scientists who led the COVID skin research, said: “Almost half of patients with mild? To? Moderate COVID? 19 admitted in a field? Hospital during a two? Week period showed mucocutaneous findings.

“The oral cavity was frequently involved and deserves specific examination under appropriate circumstances to avoid contagion risk.”

The study, involving over 600 mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients treated in April last year, also found that nearly 40 percent of those patients had redness, burning and hives on the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet.

“Redness and swelling of the hands and feet, fine palmoplantar desquamation and reddish? To? Brown macules can help us to diagnose COVID? 19 infection and should be routinely checked,” the team said.

The findings were published in the British Journal of Dermatology in the form of a ‘research letter’ in September but were presented on Tuesday.