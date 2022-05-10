Data for Tuesday 10 May. The positive rate of 15.1%
I’m 56,015
the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 17,155, here the bulletin). It thus rises to at least 16,872,618 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 158 (yesterday 84), for a total of 164.731
victims from February 2020.
People recovered or discharged they are altogether 15,624,915 And 76,824
those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 33,496). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,082,972equal to -20.783 compared to yesterday (-16,159 the day before).
The swabs and the scenario
THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 371.221, or 244,662 more than yesterday when it was 126,559. The 15.1% positive rate; yesterday it was 13.5%.
Article being updated …
May 10, 2022 (change May 10, 2022 | 16:47)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Covid #todays #bulletin #Italy #cases #deaths
Leave a Reply