There are 7,720 new coronavirus infections today March 31 in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 12 deaths, considering the difference between the total indicated yesterday by the Ministry of Health and that present in the bulletin released today by the region. The currently positive are 81,073, while in total the number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,490,702 and deaths 14,153. The figure for hospital admissions is growing, with 825 in the medical area (+14) and 61 (-1) in intensive care.