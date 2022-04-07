There are 7,605 new coronavirus infections today 7 April in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 6 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,535,459, while the currently positive ones are 82,092. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,233. In hospitals in the Veneto, 610 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 25 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 135 positive patients. Yesterday 1,247 doses of the vaccine were administered.